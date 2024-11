François Hollande : mollasson mais belliciste

Angela Merkel believes there will « not be a solu­tion that is only mili­ta­ry » in the Ukraine war. I guess she still doesn’t take the pros­pect of Putin win­ning the war serious­ly. She says Ukrainian inde­pen­dence is the goal, « BUT…« https://t.co/DDmd6Y1Y1L pic.twitter.com/B9ZJx2Rz1O